Fela Durotoye is now ANN's presidential candidate

Alliance for New Nigeria Fela Durotoye emerges as party’s presidential candidate

This was made known by Fela Durotoye on Twitter on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

  • Published:
Fela Durotoye is officially the presidential candidate of ANN play

Fela Durotoye

(Pulse)

Fela Durotoye has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

This was made known on Twitter by the presidential candidate on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

 

Durotoye beat Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim during the ANN presidential primaries which held on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

He had earlier called on Nigerians to help him raise N3.5 million so he could buy his party’s nomination form which will enable him contest in the presidential primary election.

 

Fela Durotoye was recently elected as the consensus candidate of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) coalition to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

ALSO READ: 5 Things we learnt after Fela Durotoye defeated Kingsley Moghalu

Those involved in the coalition include: Kingsley Moghalu, Yele Sowore, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Ahmed Buhari, Tope Fasua, and Sina Fagbenro-Byron.

Others are: Eragbe Anslem, Jaye Gaskia, Mathias Tsado, Victor Ani-Laju, Alistair Soyode, Godstime Sidney Iroabuchi, Clement Jimbo, and Elishama Ideh.

Kingsley Moghalu however pulled out of the PACT  following Durotoye’s emergence as the consensus candidate.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

