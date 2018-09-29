news

Fela Durotoye has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

This was made known on Twitter by the presidential candidate on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Durotoye beat Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim during the ANN presidential primaries which held on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

He had earlier called on Nigerians to help him raise N3.5 million so he could buy his party’s nomination form which will enable him contest in the presidential primary election.

Fela Durotoye was recently elected as the consensus candidate of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) coalition to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Those involved in the coalition include: Kingsley Moghalu, Yele Sowore, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Ahmed Buhari, Tope Fasua, and Sina Fagbenro-Byron.

Others are: Eragbe Anslem, Jaye Gaskia, Mathias Tsado, Victor Ani-Laju, Alistair Soyode, Godstime Sidney Iroabuchi, Clement Jimbo, and Elishama Ideh.