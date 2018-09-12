Pulse.ng logo
Fela Durotoye begs Nigerians to buy him N3.5m nomination form

Fela Durotoye Aspirant begs Nigerians to buy him N3.5m nomination form to run for President

He urged Nigerians to donate to his campaign to enable him run for president.

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has called on Nigerians to donate towards the purchase of a N3.5 million nomination form to enable him contest in the presidential primary election of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN).

The leadership expert and business coach took to his Twitter account (@feladurotoye) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, to urge Nigerians to donate at least N1000 each to his campaign to enable him purchase the nomination form and cover other campaign cost.

He posted, "I need you to donate at least N1000 or whatever you can to purchase a nomination form (N3.5M) & to cover the cost of team travel across the nation in preparation for the Party primaries on September 29th, 2018.

"I know it's a sacrifice, but like I've always said you're the only cabal I have and will ever need."

 

The aspirant further published the financial report of his campaign so far to prove that he's running a transparent campaign that is accountable to donors and Nigerians.

Samson Toromade

