Fayose defies PDP, endorses APC's Oyebanji for second term in Ekiti

Speaking at a recent event to commission infrastructure projects in Ado-Ekiti, Fayose made his support for Oyebanji clear, emphasising that his loyalty to the governor transcends party lines.

"I don't care what people say about me," Fayose declared in response to criticism from his party. "Whoever is not pleased should take their party away."

His comments come amid growing tensions within the PDP, where some members have threatened Fayose with expulsion for his actions.

Fayose praised Governor Oyebanji's performance, citing his developmental strides and the unity among Ekiti leaders as key reasons for his endorsement.

"All former governors of Ekiti are standing behind Oyebanji for a second term," Fayose noted, underscoring the broad support Oyebanji has garnered due to his achievements in office.

Governor Oyebanji, during the event, highlighted his administration's efforts to improve the lives of Ekiti residents.

He pointed out that under his leadership, over 40 towns have been connected to the national power grid, boosting local economies through significant infrastructure projects.

Fayose's endorsement comes ahead of the 2026 governorship election and is seen as a significant boost to Oyebanji's chances of securing a second term.