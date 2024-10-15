ADVERTISEMENT
2027: Momodu slams Fayose, reveals 2 major obstacles to Atiku's presidency

Segun Adeyemi

Momodu underscored Atiku's potential influence, adding that if he manages to secure strong party support, he would indeed be a formidable contender in the upcoming election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, advised Atiku to abandon his presidential ambitions after six unsuccessful attempts, including his most recent run in 2023.

Momodu, however, argued that Atiku's political future rests on "God and destiny," dismissing the notion that age should bar him from pursuing office.

"There is nowhere in the world that age is an automatic qualification or disqualification in politics," he noted, alluding to U.S. President Joe Biden's election at an advanced age as proof of shifting norms.

"Who would have expected Joe Biden to come after Obama?" Momodu argued.

Atiku, who served as vice president under President Olusegun Obasanjo, has persistently pursued Nigeria's highest office. Although he lost in 2023, his recent actions suggest he may run again in 2027 under the PDP.

Momodu defended Atiku's potential candidacy, questioning critics who advocate for younger leaders: "What has been the impact of these younger people who said they have been in politics? Go and check their states—what have they done with the resources at their disposal?"

When asked whether Atiku would pose a threat to President Bola Tinubu's re-election ambitions in 2027, Momodu hinted at widespread concerns within the ruling party, though he withheld a definitive answer.

"I am sure they believe so. I know those who believe he is the only one right now," he stated.

