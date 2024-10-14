ADVERTISEMENT
Fayose urges Atiku to step aside - 'Peter Obi now voice of opposition'

Segun Adeyemi

The former governor did not hold back in his criticism of Atiku Abubakar, urging him to step aside from contesting elections.

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has told Atiku Abubakar not to contest in the 2027 presidential election. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has told Atiku Abubakar not to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

Fayose, in a deeply concerned tone, highlighted the urgent need to address the leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He stated that the crisis has plunged the party into a state of disarray.

Fayose lamented the PDP's lack of cohesion, asserting, "As I always say, we can defeat the APC, but when we don't have a party again, how can we defeat them?"

He highlighted the growing disconnect between party members and the leadership, questioning the party's ability to mount a serious challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

"When we complain about the APC, and we don't have a party, you can say you will do this and that, but when Obi is the voice of the opposition now," he noted.

Fayose further pointed out that media attention has shifted towards Obi, stating, "The press will call Obi rather than the PDP," underscoring the PDP's struggle to maintain relevance in the political landscape.

