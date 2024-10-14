Fayose urges Atiku to step aside - 'Peter Obi now voice of opposition'

Fayose, in a deeply concerned tone, highlighted the urgent need to address the leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He stated that the crisis has plunged the party into a state of disarray.

Fayose lamented the PDP's lack of cohesion, asserting, "As I always say, we can defeat the APC, but when we don't have a party again, how can we defeat them?"

He highlighted the growing disconnect between party members and the leadership, questioning the party's ability to mount a serious challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

The former governor did not hold back in his criticism of Atiku Abubakar, urging him to step aside from contesting elections.

"When we complain about the APC, and we don't have a party, you can say you will do this and that, but when Obi is the voice of the opposition now," he noted.