Fact Check: Did the Court reinstate LP's Thaddeus Attah as Eti-Osa's rep?
Late last night, Linda Ikeji's blog reported that Thaddeus Attah had regained his seat in the House of Representatives, citing a tweet from the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.
But IBO swiftly refuted this announcement on the microblogging platform, labeling it as false.
To verify these conflicting claims, Pulse obtained court documents, which support IBO's assertion that the case will be decided on Thursday, November 09, 2023.
It is worth recalling that in August, the Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition tribunal in Ikeja, Lagos State, annulled Attah's election from February 25, 2023.
The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days. Additionally, the court directed INEC to withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah and organise elections in areas where voting did not take place on February 25.
During the February 25 election, Attah had competed against singer Banky W of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Babajide Obanikoro of the APC. Attah emerged as the winner with 24,075 votes, while Banky W secured second place with 18,666 votes, and Obanikoro was declared third with 16,901 votes.
