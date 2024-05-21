Peter Obi endorses Abure's LP NWC as exit rumour fades

He was welcomed by the party’s national Chairman, Julius Abure, along with other party leaders.

This visit signifies a shift in attitude for the former Anambra State governor, who had previously avoided the party’s contentious national convention in his home state due to the ongoing leadership crisis.

During his visit, Obi endorsed the party’s newly elected National Working Committee (NWC), led by Abure.

He called on disgruntled party members to prioritise the well-being of Nigerians and the nation above personal interests.

Obi mentioned that he was visiting the national secretariat to meet with the chairman and that he would continue working towards uniting the party factions amid the ongoing crisis.

He highlighted the key challenges facing Nigeria, which include issues related to human capital development, such as food security, education, health, and water.

Obi said, “For now, let us talk about how we are going to survive till then because we politicians always focus on the next election and not about human beings. That for me, when they survive, to the next election, we can talk about the election.”

“Let us focus on Nigeria, and see that Nigeria works, if Nigeria is working Labour Party will work.”

During the event, Abure expressed the party’s NWC gratitude for the visit from party members and the presidential candidate.

He emphasised the need for the different dissenting factions to unite, put aside their personal interests, and collaborate for the party’s success in the upcoming election season.