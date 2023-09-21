ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu tribunal declares Peter Mbah as legitimate governor

Ima Elijah

The Tribunal reaffirmed that Peter Mbah secured his position as the governor of Enugu State.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
The ruling came after the tribunal dismissed allegations brought by the Labour Party (LP) concerning over-voting and the alleged bypassing of the Biometric Verification Authentication System (BVAS).

The tribunal's decision, delivered on Thursday afternoon, September 21, 2023, reaffirmed that Peter Mbah secured his position as the governor of Enugu State through a majority of lawful and valid votes cast during the election.

After meticulous examination of the evidence presented by the LP, the tribunal found no substantial grounds to support their claims, ultimately upholding the legitimacy of Mbah's victory.

Peter Mbah contested the election under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and emerged victorious, securing the trust and confidence of the majority of Enugu State's voters.

Recall, the INEC Returning Officer for Enugu State, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, said Mbah polled a total of 160,895 votes to defeat his main rival, Edeoga who scored 157,552 votes.

