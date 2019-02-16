INEC announced a postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections by one week.

IPAC Chairman, Mr Waheed Oyewole stated this in his reaction to the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly election earlier slated for Saturday.

The chairman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, on Saturday, that the postponement was unfortunate, noting it is better than to conduct shoddy election that would be full of flaws.

Imagine that INEC conduct election that many polling units receive sensitive materials very late or incomplete materials.

The commission took wise decision but my worry is how the materials that have been distributed to some local government areas will not be tampered with.

Let the commission in collaboration with the security agencies provide adequate security for the materials so that some unscrupulous politicians do not highjack the materials, Oyewole stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Paul Igbinsola and Angel Folorunso, the state Chairmen of Accord Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively, had expressed disappointment over the postponement.

He urged the electoral body to brace up for the task and make adequate preparation between now and the new date scheduled for the elections.

Igbinsola opined that the postponement might be an attempt to weaken the opposition parties financially.

He, however, called for calm and urged INEC not to dance to the tune of the ruling government but to remain independent.

In his reaction, Folorunso stated given the circumstances of security and safety in certain parts of the country, one would like to establish the need for the position of INEC.

But I will never subscribe to the position on deficit in logistics for a preparation of about four years.

The government could orchestrate the rescheduling for awkward reason and political realities.

INEC should do the right thing because all eyes are on Nigeria and the country must get it right, he said.

NAN reports that INEC had fixed Feb. 16 for Presidential and National Assembly elections but the commission announced the postponement early hours of Saturday, Feb. 16 due to logistic problem.