Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has finally broken his silence over the loss of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state's July 14 gubernatorial election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, defeated the PDP candidate and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, aka Eleka, with 197,459 votes to 178,121 votes, respectively.

Fayose, who had been very outspoken during the campaign, had been silent since INEC announced the result even though the PDP's national leadership and Eleka had rejected the result.

However, in a video published on the Twitter account of Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Monday, July 16, 2018, Fayose has appealed for calm in the state while remaining defiant that the election was manipulated to crown the APC.

In the video, where he spoke in the Yoruba language, the governor accused security operatives of collaborating with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the election work in APC's favour. He also said the election was conducted with a lot of violence spurred by the APC.

He said the party will seek a solution within the confines of the law and advised Ekiti residents to stay calm while the party resolves the issue.

He said, "My people, I want to thank you for your support and solidarity during the preparation for the election, during the period of election and after the election.

"You have also seen all that has happened and all that they have done. Our party and our candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola who the police and law enforcement officers waged a battle against us all because they had colluded to snatch government by force.

"The position of governor that our party and Prof Olusola occupy is not comfortable with the idea of the blood of anyone from Ekiti being spilled.

"The election was done with cutlasses and guns and chaos. When our party agents got to where they were supposed to count the votes, they were not allowed.

"Despite this, I want to appeal to everyone and party members, because I know that the result different from what you did and the election you voted in was the one that was announced.

"However, I don't want us to cause any trouble for the law. We'll find a way under the law and do what we should do. Ekiti is bigger than all of us. I know that sooner or later, the truth will prevail.

"I understand they have prepared to do anything or wage a battle to anyone that says anything. Don't lose hope."