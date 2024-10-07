ADVERTISEMENT
Edo poll: INEC denies PDP access to election materials

Segun Adeyemi

According to eyewitnesses, police officers stationed at the INEC premises prevented the legal team from entering, intensifying concerns about interference with legal due process.

Ballot-boxes (Premium Times)
Ballot-boxes (Premium Times)

The ruling, issued by Hon. Justice W.I. Kpochi of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, directed INEC to provide unrestricted access to key documents and materials critical to the PDP's petition.

The court order, secured by Dr Asue Ighodalo, the PDP governorship candidate, authorised the inspection of election documents, including BVAS machine data, voter registers, and specific forms (EC25B, EC40A, EC40C, and EC8A) that recorded voting and accreditation results across Edo's 4,519 polling units.

Despite the clear directive, an insider within INEC suggested that the commission awaits "an order from above" before allowing the PDP team to proceed, citing unclear reasons.

PDP lawyers attempting to execute the court order faced further setbacks when the Nigerian Police allegedly blocked access to the INEC office in Benin City.

The situation escalated when, within minutes, a group of All Progressives Congress (APC) members appeared at the scene, reportedly threatening the PDP lawyers.

According to onlookers, the police allowed these individuals to confront the PDP team, who ultimately felt compelled to leave the area due to safety concerns.

"This is a clear case of obstruction of justice," stated a senior PDP legal representative. "The court has granted us the right to inspect these materials, yet INEC and the Police are preventing us from exercising that right."

Observers note that INEC's apparent inaction, combined with the police blockade, raises serious concerns about transparency in the post-election review process. The court order had explicitly instructed INEC to ensure the safekeeping and preservation of all election materials for forensic examination by PDP experts.

However, INEC's failure to act has led the PDP to consider filing a contempt of court motion and pursue potential legal action against the Nigerian Police.

A senior PDP official warned of the implications of this obstruction, stressing that "powerful forces are working behind the scenes to sabotage the legal process," a claim gaining traction amid allegations that APC members were involved in intimidating PDP lawyers at the INEC site.

As tensions mount, PDP supporters are calling for immediate judicial intervention to enforce the court's order.

"We will not stand by while INEC and the APC collude to subvert the will of the people," said a PDP spokesperson.

Despite mounting barriers, the party remains committed to pursuing what it views as a rightful victory in the election.

As observers monitor the unfolding situation, the judiciary and INEC's next steps remain crucial in maintaining faith in Edo's electoral and legal processes.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

