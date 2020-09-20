The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the result of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier announced the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the election after securing 307, 955 votes, while the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress polled 223,619.

But the APC has alleged a foul lay in the election, saying some of the figures announced were fabricated.

While rejecting the results of the election, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, alleged “strong-arm tactics”.

In a terse statement in which he urged supporters of the party to stay calm while the party leaders determine the next move, Mayaki said, some members of the party were arbitrarily arrested.

The APC also alleged that the results of the election were tampered with.

“Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantages. They rejected our results and jerked up theirs.

The party also accused Governor Obaseki of diverting INEC’s attention during the election saying, the governor “shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field.”

The APC statement corroborates its candidate’s stance on the election.

Ize-Iyamu had earlier announced his readiness to look into the election results, saying he’ll announce his next move after studying the results with some party members.