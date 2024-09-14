PDP demands redeployment of police commissioner, INEC REC ahead of Edo election

Speaking at a press briefing, the PDP's Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, voiced concerns over the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 's alleged attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

He claimed that APC operatives were using police forces to intimidate and arrest PDP members, stating, "The APC has realised that they are headed for defeat, and they have resorted to using police operatives to harass and detain our members."

Damagum specifically targeted the newly appointed REC, accusing him of bias.

"Dr. Anugbum Onuoha is an open APC supporter and cannot be trusted to deliver a transparent election. His redeployment is necessary to safeguard the integrity of the process," he insisted.

The PDP also decried the arbitrary arrest of 16 of its members, with some allegedly detained on trumped-up charges.