PDP demands redeployment of police commissioner, INEC REC ahead of Edo election

Segun Adeyemi

The PDP also decried the arbitrary arrest of 16 of its members, with some allegedly detained on trumped-up charges.

L-R: Dr Anugbum Onuoha, Edo State INEC REC and CP Nemo Edwin-Iwo [X, formerly Twitter]
Speaking at a press briefing, the PDP's Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, voiced concerns over the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 's alleged attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

He claimed that APC operatives were using police forces to intimidate and arrest PDP members, stating, "The APC has realised that they are headed for defeat, and they have resorted to using police operatives to harass and detain our members."

READ ALSO: Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Damagum specifically targeted the newly appointed REC, accusing him of bias.

"Dr. Anugbum Onuoha is an open APC supporter and cannot be trusted to deliver a transparent election. His redeployment is necessary to safeguard the integrity of the process," he insisted.

The party called on the Inspector General of Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act swiftly, warning that any failure to address these concerns could jeopardise the election's credibility.

