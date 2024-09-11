Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Obaseki cautioned that the police's unchecked actions could potentially lead to a state-wide crisis, which could have far-reaching and destabilising effects on the country.

Speaking to protesters at the Government House in Benin City, who gathered to voice their displeasure over the police's actions, Obaseki stated, "A local government chairman has also been arrested in connivance with the opposition party in the state to intimidate members of our party, the PDP.

"I heard that the plan is to arrest as many PDP stalwarts as possible, including me, if they can. This is a very dangerous trend and a real threat to our democracy."

Call for IGP intervention

An appeal has been made to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and call the Nigerian Police Force to order. Pulse Nigeria

Obaseki revealed that he has contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for urgent intervention.

He expressed his frustration, saying, "If the Commissioner of Police can undermine my authority as the Chief Security Officer of the State, then I don't know how to stop this. The police force is supposed to protect every Nigerian, not just some."

Despite the tense situation, the governor urged party members and the public to remain calm while awaiting the outcome of his scheduled meeting with the IGP.

He stressed the importance of peaceful conduct during this period, noting that any escalation in Edo could have national consequences.

"Edo is a very unique State and should not hold anybody responsible if they create a crisis in Edo, which can snowball into anything. We don't want this for Nigeria."