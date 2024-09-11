ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Segun Adeyemi

Obaseki vowed to take decisive action after his discussions with the IGP, emphasising that the democratic process in Edo must be respected.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Obaseki cautioned that the police's unchecked actions could potentially lead to a state-wide crisis, which could have far-reaching and destabilising effects on the country.

Speaking to protesters at the Government House in Benin City, who gathered to voice their displeasure over the police's actions, Obaseki stated, "A local government chairman has also been arrested in connivance with the opposition party in the state to intimidate members of our party, the PDP.

"I heard that the plan is to arrest as many PDP stalwarts as possible, including me, if they can. This is a very dangerous trend and a real threat to our democracy."

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]
Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]

Obaseki revealed that he has contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for urgent intervention.

He expressed his frustration, saying, "If the Commissioner of Police can undermine my authority as the Chief Security Officer of the State, then I don't know how to stop this. The police force is supposed to protect every Nigerian, not just some."

Despite the tense situation, the governor urged party members and the public to remain calm while awaiting the outcome of his scheduled meeting with the IGP.

He stressed the importance of peaceful conduct during this period, noting that any escalation in Edo could have national consequences.

"Edo is a very unique State and should not hold anybody responsible if they create a crisis in Edo, which can snowball into anything. We don't want this for Nigeria."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

