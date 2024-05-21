Amid calls to cut cost of governance, Kano lawmakers get ₦2.7bn worth of vehicles
The governor’s Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, informed journalists that they deserved reliable vehicles for their work.
According to Daily Trust, some 40 assembly members have already received their SUVs, each costing N68 million.
The assembly, a mix of 25 members from the governor’s New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and 14 from the All Progressives Congress (APC), with one undecided seat, is now under scrutiny for accepting such a controversial gift.
This gesture follows a similar controversial gift from Kebbi state governor Nasiru Idris to his state’s assembly members, executive members, and parastatal heads two months ago.
Regarding Kano, it was gathered that the governor’s spokesperson was unavailable to comment on the reason for the gift.
“The governor, having considered the economic situation, directed that the contractor be made to understand that we needed to spread the payment over a period of time, which the contractor accepted,” Sagagi said.
Residents react
However, the development has sparked critical reactions on social media, with some residents expressing their deep disappointment, labeling it a clear sign of the government’s lack of prioritisation amid the harsh economic conditions.
Samaila Sani, a businessman at Kantin Kwari Market, said, “This government has failed to realise its priority. Spending such an amount is unnecessary. At a time when people are crying over the inadequate potable water supply in the state, the government chose to buy expensive cars for people who are not poor.”
Another resident, Aliyu Sulaiman, also spoke, “This development is unnecessary as far as I am concerned. They should be using the vehicles their predecessors left. I believe that’s what they are using now, and they are in good condition.”
