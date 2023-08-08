ADVERTISEMENT
'Don’t politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler cautions LG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogunsanwo called on the council chairmen to work closely with the traditional rulers for fair distribution of the palliatives because the traditional institution was more accessible to the populace than the chairmen.

'Don't politicise palliatives' - Traditional ruler caution council chairmen


Ogunsanwo gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

NAN reports that the National Assembly approved ₦819.5 billion for the 2023 Supplementary Budget with significant allocations for different sectors. The budget set aside ₦500 billion as palliatives following the removal of fuel subsidy by Federal Government.

The traditional ruler said that the billions of naira rolled out by the government to other tiers of government to support the palliatives was sufficient to cushion the hardship faced by the people at the grassroots at the moment.

The local government needs to go back to the drawing board and get their priority right.

“They shouldn’t see government funding and support as largesse to upgrade their financial status, rather use it for the purpose it is meant for, ” he said.

Ogunsanwo advised the council chairmen to work closely with the traditional rulers for fair distribution of the palliatives because the traditional institution was more accessible to the populace than the chairmen.

“Although, there is a working relationship between the traditional rulers and the tiers of government, the relationship needs to be strengthened, ” he said.

He enjoined the council chairmen to work closely with the nongovernmental organisations NGOs, religious, community and traditional leaders, including the market and Community Development Associations (CDA’s) for equitable distribution of the palliatives to the poor households.

The fuel subsidy palliative programme raises concerns about impacting the number of benefiting households.

“Achieving balanced economic development necessitates prioritising fair distribution, as it lays the foundation for an equitable and prosperous economic landscape, ” he said.

He added that to address existing disparities, it becomes crucial to establish an accurate sharing formula that ensures fairness when allocating palliative to communities.

By implementing such a transparent and equitable process, the government can demonstrate its commitment to good governance and promote a system that benefits all stakeholders.

“This approach will help foster trust, promote inclusivity, and contribute to a more balanced development, ” he said.

According to him, effective strategies are needed for financial inclusion and equitable distribution.

“These challenges emphasise the importance of meticulous budget scrutiny, attention to detailed and innovative approaches to achieve equitable distribution and inclusive governance.”

Ogunsanwo applauded the present administration led by Bola Tinubu on the strategic planning and measures put in place to unravel the current economic hardships.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos State is also trying his best but needed to work more with the government at the grassroots, traditional and religious leaders.”

