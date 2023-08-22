ADVERTISEMENT
Don't let Nigerians down - APC diaspora congratulates new ministers

News Agency Of Nigeria

APC Chairman of Spain chapter and CDC Secretary General also urged the ministers to use their experience and exposure to bring relief to Nigerian citizens and called on the ministers to show high level of commitment and selflessness.

Prince Stephen Tella, APC Chairman, Spain chapter and CDC Secretary General, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that the appointments of new members of the Federal Executive Council were calls to rescue the nation.

According to Tella, the passion, character, capacity and commitment of the selected ministers to nation building in both private and public sectors are not hidden to many Nigerians, hence their nomination, screening and inauguration by the president.

“Without any iota of doubt, you all have equally distinguished yourselves in life and career, which we are sure the president noticed before nominating you for this exalted positions.

“All eyes are now on you to help the president actualise his renewed Hope Agenda.

“As you are inaugurated, we are very sure that Nigerians will begin to see positive changes in the society. Do your best to set Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“You cannot afford to fail the populace who are eagerly waiting to see the difference you will be bringing to the table and their living conditions,” Tella said.

According to him, the nation is currently going through a lot of challenges at the moment, hence the need to join hands with the president to alleviate the masses’ suffering. Urging the ministers to use their experience and exposure to bring relief to Nigerian citizens, Tella called on the ministers to show high level of commitment and selflessness.

He said: “The times are hard and citizens home and abroad are waiting eagerly.

“The duties ahead we know are huge, enormous and tasking, and we know that you all are capable and that you will hit the ground running.

“We appeal to you humbly to use this auspicious opportunity and appointments to make indelible marks in the lives of Nigerian people.

“Let us wipe away their tears and turn their seemingly hopeless situation around. We believe you won’t let them down.”

Tella urged the new federal executive council to serve with ‘impeccable integrity and honesty’ while also prioritising security and welfare of the children, youths, women and all Nigerians home and abroad.

Pledging support of the Diaspora community to the new federal executive council, Tella prayed God to grant the ministers wisdom to make the president, Nigerian masses and society proud in this administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu on Monday inaugurated his cabinet with 45 ministers, charging them to meet the expectations of the masses for a renewed socio-economic development.

