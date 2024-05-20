ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t allow PDP go into extinction in Nigeria’s politics – Chieftain begs members

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okoye was optimistic that the party could have credible leadership if its internal democracy was worked on.

Okoye, also a former member of the State Assembly, told journalists in Awka on Monday, that the leadership of PDP should not allow their interests and ambitions to fizzle out the party.

He said that PDP was the only strong opposition party and the foundation of democratic practice in the country, hence, should not be allowed to dissipate.

The PDP Chieftain urged the party leadership to come together and restructure it for a better Nigeria, rather than jumping into so so-called ‘New Mega Party’.

“The leadership of PDP is complacent, they are just doing a rigmarole, looking for direction.

“Joining a ‘Mega Party’ cannot work in Nigeria today. The only thing that PDP needs now is to resolve its leadership challenges,” he said.

Okoye was optimistic that the party could have credible leadership if its internal democracy was worked on.

Assessing President Bola Tinubu’s performance in the last one year, Okoye said that he was impressed.

“If the government does the right thing, commend it, and criticise it when it does the wrong thing.

“I do not think President Tinubu is doing badly. I am impressed by his performance so far, but PDP can provide a better alternative.

“The only problem with PDP is credible leadership and once there is a credible leadership, every other thing will fall in place,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

