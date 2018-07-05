news

Speaker Yakubu Dogara says only by enthroning justice and equity that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be able to silence voices of dissent and opposition.

Dogara stated this on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at a meeting with APC members of the House and those of the newly elected National Working Committee of the party led by the chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the National Assembly.

The Speaker noted that although there was no perfect human endeavor, the APC lawmakers only expect justice which is indivisible and universal.

“In every family whether it is a nuclear, extended or an organisation there is bound to be problem and that is because we human that are running those institutions are not perfect ourselves. So we don’t expect perfection in from any quarters,” Dogara said.

“Our only expectation is the issue of justice and justice is indivisible. What is justice to the executive should be justice to the legislature and it should be justice to the judiciary.

“What is justice to the President and the Vice President should be justice to the Governor and it has to be justice for the members of the National Assembly, because you can’t divide justice. Once you begin to divide justice you don’t have justice.

“And once we are able to get these things in their proper perspectives to some extent we will be able to silence the voices of dissent within the party but we have problems is perfectly okay but we must not allow our problems to define us rather we should define our problems as a party,” he stated.

Dogara expressed optimism on Oshiomhole’s ability to tackle the challenges confronting the party saying: “I know that you came well prepared we can only wish you well and pray for God’s additional wisdom because human wisdom won’t be enough as you navigate very treacherous terrain we pray God wisdom for you.”

On his part, Oshiomhole said pledged his commitment to resolving the issues within the party.

“Every person matters in our Party because all party members voluntarily moved from various political platforms, and dissolved those platforms in order to give birth to the All Progressive Congress.

“The idea of delivering the greater good for the greater number of Nigerian citizens is what binds the APC together and defines us in spite of the teething problems,” he added.

Oshiomhole had begged aggrieved members of the APC in the Senate not to leave amidst rumours of a crack in the ruling party.

Spokesman of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, says there is no faction in the APC.