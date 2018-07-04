New APC faction emerges in Abuja

news

A new faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged.

According to Channels Television, the new faction is called Reformed-APC (R-APC), and is chaired by Buba Galadima.

Speaking to newsmen, Galadima said that the new faction was formed as a result of the ruling party’s failures.

The R-APC chairman added that the APC is “severely underperforming and unable to meet its potentials for good governance.”

There are also reports in the media that members of the nPDP have finalized plans to leave the APC.

It is not clear if the they have joined the newly created Reformed-APC (R-APC).

More details later.