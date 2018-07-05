news

The Senate has mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to summon the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over killing of seven Police officers at Galadimawa Junction in Abuja.

This followed a motion moved through a Point of Order by Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP Abia) on proliferation of road blocks along South-Eastern roads by armed police and military officers.

The decision to summon Idris was unanimously taken after a voice vote.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, who condemned the killing of the security officers gunmen, mandated the committee to report back to the Senate in a week time.

“I think as a National Assembly, as much as we pay attention to ordinary citizens that lose their lives either by the action or inaction of the police, we all should be seen to also protect and be there for those that protect our lives.

“I will like us to please find out what happened as regards to these seven police officers that were killed.

“We will also find out the circumstances and how we can also show our commiseration with the families as well as whatever needs to be done.

“This is so that police officers will know that we do care and appreciate what they are doing. Please, let us have a report by next week,” he said.

Gunmen had shot seven Police officers in Abuja on Monday at the Galadimawa Junction, off the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road.

The FCT Police Spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, had confirmed in a statement that ‘men of the underworld’ were responsible for the attack.

Similarly, the Senate mandated its committees on Youth, Health and Police, to investigate the untimely death of a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Miss Angela Igwetu, who was reportedly shot by a police officer in Abuja on Wednesday.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Sen. Attai Aidoko (PDP-Kogi).

He said, “Mr President, I came under Order 42 and 52 of the Rules of the Senate because of the unfortunate incident that happened where a youth corps member was killed by a trigger-happy policeman.

“Mr President, from the onset, with the assent of the compulsory treatment of Gunshot Victims Bill in December 2017, victims of gunshot and car accidents can now receive immediate treatment in the hospitals without police report,” he said.

He, however, lamented that the deceased corps member was denied medical attention by doctors who insisted that a police report must be presented before treatment.

According to him, it is the denial that made the girl to bleed to death, adding that if she had been treated, she would have passed out from service on July 5.

“The deceased was to pass out from the National Youth Service Corps programme on July 5 after a compulsory one-year service in Abuja.

“Her place of primary assignment was at one company at Mabuchi, an outskirts of Abuja metropolis.

“She finished work late at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and, joined a few friends for a hangout in excitement of her expected passout scheduled for July 5.

“She left for home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday and was shot near Ceddi plaza around Area 10, by a police officer who was well identified.

” The bullet got Angela on her side inside a vehicle and she began to bleed.

“She was rushed to a hospital but they refused to treat her until they see a police report.

” This is in spite of the fact that they saw the presence of some police officers. While the deliberation was going on, Angela passed out,” Aidoko said.

ALSO READ: Buhari reportedly gives IG go ahead to arrest Saraki

In his remarks, Saraki said, “if they had treated her she may not have died. This is an avoidable death.

“Until we begin to hold people accountable for this kind of incident, they will not stop.

“After all, what is the purpose of the law? Is it that they were not informed that the law exist?

” Now we have a law that must be obeyed.”

The Upper Chamber observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased corps member.