Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule, 24 others from parading as lawmaker
This development follows Hon. Oko Jumbo's emergence as the new Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly.
This injunction was requested by Victor Jumbo, the pro-Fubara Speaker, and two other Assembly members aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
Documents of the ruling obtained by Pulse with suit no: PHC/1512/CS/2024 and delivered by Justice Charles Wali, reads, “An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/ or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”
Other lawmakers affected by the order are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende and Hon, Abbey Peter.
Others are Hon. Igwe-Obey Aforii, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka Defendants, Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh 20. Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davios Arnold Oxobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforii and Hon. Wami Solomon.
Jumbo becomes Rivers Speaker
It is widely acknowledged that Hon. Jumbo's appointment is a testament to his unwavering loyalty to Governor Sim Fubara.
Oko became the third Speaker in the current administration after Edison Ehie and Martin Amaewhule.
