Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule, 24 others from parading as lawmaker

Documents of the ruling obtained by Pulse with suit no: PHC/1512/CS/2024 and delivered by Justice Charles Wali, reads, “An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/ or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”