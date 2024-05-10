ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule, 24 others from parading as lawmaker

Segun Adeyemi

This development follows Hon. Oko Jumbo's emergence as the new Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly.

Hon. Martin Amaewhule [Facebook]
Hon. Martin Amaewhule [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This injunction was requested by Victor Jumbo, the pro-Fubara Speaker, and two other Assembly members aligned with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Documents of the ruling obtained by Pulse with suit no: PHC/1512/CS/2024 and delivered by Justice Charles Wali, reads, “An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/ or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

Other lawmakers affected by the order are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende and Hon, Abbey Peter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Hon. Igwe-Obey Aforii, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka Defendants, Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh 20. Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davios Arnold Oxobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforii and Hon. Wami Solomon.

This development follows Hon. Oko Jumbo's emergence as the new Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly.

It is widely acknowledged that Hon. Jumbo's appointment is a testament to his unwavering loyalty to Governor Sim Fubara.

Oko became the third Speaker in the current administration after Edison Ehie and Martin Amaewhule.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC boss faces visa ban threat over Yahaya Bello's case

EFCC boss faces visa ban threat over Yahaya Bello's case

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule, 24 others from parading as lawmaker

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule, 24 others from parading as lawmaker

Fresh twist as Edo ex-speaker resigns from PDP

Fresh twist as Edo ex-speaker resigns from PDP

Student accused of multiple rapes acquitted by court

Student accused of multiple rapes acquitted by court

Tinubu's policies attracted $30bn foreign investments - Minister

Tinubu's policies attracted $30bn foreign investments - Minister

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof. Kailani Muhammed [The Reporters News]

APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Hon. Oko Jumbo.

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Shehu Sani and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai when the going was good.

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’