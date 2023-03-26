CAN calls for calm in Adamawa over imminent re-run election

Rev. Stephen Mamza, chapter Chairman, made the call while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the INEC declared the governorship election held March 18 in the state as inconclusive.

Mamza said that as Christian leaders in the state, they did everything possible by mobilizing people to exercise their franchise based on trust and the promise made by INEC for a free, fair and credible polls.

“We, therefore, call on all to remain calm and to renew their confidence in INEC’s independence and Professionalism for openness, transparency and fairness in handling the votes of the electorates as we set to go for a re-run.

“We are also calling with a strong voice on both the law enforcement agencies and the media not to allow institutional pressure and interference affect them as they try to give an unbiased and extensive security coverage of the process of voting, collation and tabulation of results”.

The Chairman also appealed to politicians to keep all political activity and exchange civil so as to enable an atmosphere of tolerance and respect to flourish in the state.

He equally called on all citizens, especially community and religious leaders and the youth, to continue to be law-abiding citizens.

“We as good people of Adamawa will continue to commit ourselves to every cause that will promote the common good of all and shun whatever will bring dishonour to our state.

“As we remain prayerful and hopeful that all shall be well, we still pray that INEC will strengthen our confidence in the process through their openness, transparency and fairness.