The Police Commissioner in Niger, Adamu Usman, gave the assurance on Saturday in Kontagora, while addressing stakeholders in the constituency ahead of the March 14 by- election.

Usman said that police and other security agencies in the state were working to ensure crisis-free election.

He explained that already, an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the polling units in Magama and Rijau had been issued to the officers deployed for that purpose.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the election,” the police commissioner said.

” I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the constituency, that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on March 14 without threat to lives and property,” he added.

Usman explained that the security measures put in place would enable eligible voters to participate in all electoral processes.

“We have put in place various security methods to enable residents have the opportunity to participate in electing leaders of their choice without threat to lives and property,” he said.

The police commissioner advised leaders of political parties and candidates to impress it on their supporters to shun all forms of violence and thuggery before, during and after the election.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the by-election, any person or groups found disobeying orders would be arrested and prosecuted.”

Earlier, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Sam Egwu, said the by-election became necessary as a result of the death of the member representing the area, Iliyasu Jafaru.

“We have already trained and equipped our personnel with basic electoral knowledge and distributed non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the election.

“We will ensure a peaceful and credible election and meet the expectations of all stakeholders,” Egwu said.

The REC, represented by Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf, Head of Electoral Operations in the commission, urged eligible residents of the two local government areas to give the commission the necessary support to ensure a hitch-free poll.

Ardo Abdullahi Babayo, Director General Nomadic Affairs and Conflict Resolutions, promised to mobilise eligible residents in the area to adhere strictly to the commission’s rules and regulations for the conduct of transparent election.

” We will continue to educate our people to shun any kind of violence before, during and after the election,” Babayo said.