President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to not be afraid to leave their homes to vote during the 2019 general elections.

The elections will kick off with the Presidential and National Assembly elections which were last week rescheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019.

In a national broadcast on Friday, February 22, President Buhari said all Nigerians with permanent voter's card (PVC) must exercise their democratic rights at the polls as elections "are the cornerstone of representative governance".

He said Nigerians must not be afraid to leave their homes to vote due to threats of violence as security agencies are up to the task of maintaining law and order.

He said, "All who are able, must vote so that we may better perfect this democracy and continue to build the greater nation we seek.

"Do not be afraid of rumours of violence and unrest. Our security agencies have worked diligently to ensure that adequate security measures are in place.

"You will be able to vote in an atmosphere of openness and peace, devoid of fear from threat or intimidation."

The president also assured international and domestic monitors and observers of their safety and freedom of movement needed to perform their important functions during the elections.

We must believe in INEC - Buhari

President Buhari further urged Nigerians to believe in the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

The commission came under fire after it controversially rescheduled the elections hours to its initially-scheduled February 16 commencement.

Despite the outrage, Buhari said Nigerians must cast public doubt aside and believe the commission will rise to the occasion.

"According to the daily INEC public briefings given this week, the Electoral Commission says it is ready and fully prepared to conduct the election in a free, fair and transparent manner.

"I believe INEC realises the profound and weighty duty that rests upon it.

"We must cast aside doubt and have faith that INEC will rise to the occasion. We must believe and encourage INEC to fulfill and honour this responsibility it owes to our country," he said.

A total of 72,775,502 Nigerians have permanent voters' cards (PVC) to take part in tomorrow's elections and the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for March 9.