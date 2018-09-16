Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria – Saraki

Saraki Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria – Senate President

Saraki said this while speaking to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki says the current administration of President Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria. play

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(The Guardian Nigeria)

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the current administration of President Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria.

Saraki said this while speaking to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state on Friday, September 14, 2018.

The Senate President was in Ondo to gather support for his 2019 presidential ambition.

According to Daily Post, Saraki said “You cannot give what you don’t have. With all due respect to the leadership we have now, they don’t have it. It is time to have the leadership that is vibrant, that’s young, that’s credible, that’s courageous and determined.

“When a man has shown leadership, it’s time to give it to him.

“This project is our project and we think we have a good material to sell.”

He also promised to take the country to greater heights if he is elected President in 2019.

The new order

Speaking further, the Senate President told the Ondo PDP members that Nigeria needs a leader with proven track records.

He said “We have seen the new order in the world and the new order is that young people are the ones in the helms of leadership.

“We all talk about Asian tigers, they did not get there by chance, they got there because they have visionary leaders. It is time for us to bring a visionary leader to Nigeria.

“The greatest problem of this country is leadership because they don’t have vision, they don’t have idea, they don’t know where they want to take this country to.

“Let’s put sentiments aside, it’s time to bring in visionary leaders.”

No progress without unity

Saraki also said that there is need now, more than ever to unite Nigeria if the country is to make progress.

The Senate President said that the country needs a leader who believes in equity and justice.

“The country is at the crossroad, the country has never been so bad, many of the citizens do not have a sense of belonging. You cannot have progress without unity.

“There is need for us to unite this country, there is need for us to have a president that represents everybody’s interest. A president that believes in equity and justice.

ALSO READ: 22 sins Saraki allegedly committed against Buhari's government

“Let us put sentiments aside, let us put a man that can deliver, let’s put a man who has shown that he has delivered before,” he added.

Youths hold rally to support Saraki

On Saturday, September 15, 2018, thousands of Youths in Kwara state embarked on a rally to show support for the presidential ambition of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the youths were seen chanting songs in support of Saraki’s presidential ambition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode's Second Term Gov being asked to sign 3 conditions that will...bullet
2 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet
3 Atiku Aspirant cries to Buhari over threats to his life to drop out...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Youths hold rally to support Senate President’s presidential ambition in llorin
Dogara House Speaker must go – APC
Atiku Presidential aspirant says Buhari is not a democrat
Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant
Saraki Shun political violence, Senate President tells youths
David Mark Ex-Senate President visits Ibrahim Babangida in Minna
K1 De Ultimate I will sue whoever used my song to campaign for Saraki - Fuji legend

Politics

Gov Ambode moves to secure his second term bid, flies to Abuja to beg Tinubu
Second Term Gov Ambode reportedly flies to Abuja to beg Tinubu
Young women members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the APC Young Women Forum, have called for a truly democratic election process at the convention.
APC Ekiti State chapter gets new executives
Election countdown
2019 General Elections APC youths pledge 2m votes for Buhari, El-Rufai
PDP condemns alleged freezing of Ademola Adeleke’s bank account
Ademola Adeleke PDP condemns alleged freezing of Osun guber candidate’s bank account