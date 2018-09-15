Youths hold rally to support Saraki’s presidential ambition in llorin

news

Thousands of Youths from various associations and groups on Saturday embarked on a rally in support of presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki in Ilorin, Kwara capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the rally was led by Olarewaju Oba, an aspirant into House of Representatives for llorin/Asa Federal Constituency, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Youths, who ignored the scorching sun, were chanting in favour of Bukola Saraki presidential ambition.

They went through major streets in the state capital and ended at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The organiser of the rally, Olabrewaju Oba while addressing newsmen during the rally said the youths in the state embarked on the rally in support of Saraki’s ambition in view of his contribution to the passage of ‘not too young to run bill’.

The House of Rep. aspirant expressed optimism that Saraki will further contribute to the development of youths and nation when he becomes Nigeria’s President.

“The rally was a testimony that youths in the North Central and Kwara are in full support of presidential ambition of the Senate President,” he said.

Oba advised the Nigerian Youths to always utilise available opportunities to be self employed instead of looking for ways of getting rich quick or engaging in drug and violence.

The aspirant promised to further improve the economic fortune of rural women if voted to represent the people at the National Assembly member.