Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Tambuwal

Tambuwal said Nigeria is in its current state because the president is grossly incompetent and has no respect for rule of law.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Presidential aspirant and incumbent Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of gross incompetence and not respecting the rule of law.

While speaking at the Ebonyi state's government house on Friday, September 14, 2018, Tambuwal said the president is not only incompetent but also lack proper understanding on the need to restructure Nigeria.

The leadership that is in power in Nigeria is grossly incompetent. As a result, we should provide a leadership that has proper understanding about the need to restructure Nigeria and clear appreciation of our Democratic value and Democratic institution," Tambuwal said.

Kicking off his presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 presidential election in Ebonyi, the former speaker of the House of Representative said President Buhari's administration has no respect for the rule of law.

Tambuwal says he could have contested against Buhari with APC play President Muhammadu Buhari with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal at the Presidential Villa (Facebook/Femi Adesina)

 

A leadership that has respect for the rule of law. As I said the economy is bad caused by this administration and it seems we are into another recession.

“All we require is a leadership that has a listening hear and has the capacity to bring together all Nigerians irrespective of religion, tribe and we must put to an end this situation,” he said.

Tambuwal pleaded with delegates from Ebonyi state to vote for him, promising that his government, if voted to power next year would restructure the nation and its institutions.

Tambuwal to battle long list of aspirants for PDP's ticket

While he's one of the aspirants keenly contesting the presidential ticket of the PDP, Tambuwal will have to defeat a lot of influential politicians who have also set their eyes on the prize.

He faces competition in Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governors, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Makarfi, as well as Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

