Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Buhari confirms Amaechi as his 2019 campaign DG

Amaechi Buhari confirms Minister as his 2019 campaign DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Rotimi Amaechi as the director general of his 2019 re-election campaign.

  • Published:
Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi play Buhari confirms Amaechi as his 2019 campaign DG (Israel Ibeleme)

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, as the director-general of his 2019 re-election campaign.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated this on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Amaechi, a former Rivers state governor, headed Buhari's 2015 campaign.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organization for his re-election in 2019 with Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Secretary/Director General," Shehu announced.

"Hon. Amaechi was the Director General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

"The new Director-General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari," he added.

Amaechi says it's time Buhari, ministers stop blaming Jonathan play

Amaechi and President Buhari with aides

(Signal)

 

Meanwhile, President  Buhari on Wednesday, September 12, 2108, submitted his nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja.

Buhari thanked those who contributed money to buy him a form and also called on party members to work hard and ensure that the APC wins in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Ambode Tinubu rejects all pleas from Lagos Governor’s wife in Osogbobullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor allegedly insults Tinubu after phone conversationbullet
3 Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with...bullet

Related Articles

Amaechi Daura is part of Nigeria, Minister defends building of Transport Uni in Buhari’s hometown
Amaechi Why Buhari deserves second chance – Minister
Ayuba Wabba Nigeria needs $3trn to bridge infrastructural gap – NLC President
Amaechi FG negotiates $6bn loan to complete Ibadan/Kano rail corridor – Minister
Amaechi Why Minister is unhappy with work on Lagos-Ibadan rail
Amaechi Transportation minister assures maximum security on road
Buhari President arrives China for summit
Akpabio Senator joins Fashola, Kachikwu as Buhari’s delegation to China
Buhari President departs for China, holds bilateral talks with Jinping
Niger Delta Buhari has performed better than Jonathan – Militants

Politics

Ambode meets Buhari over rift with Tinubu on 2nd term ambition
Ambode Lagos Governor meets Buhari over rift with Tinubu on 2nd term ambition
Dogara officially dumps APC for PDP
Dogara Speaker officially dumps APC for PDP
Tonye Cole Restoring peace, unity to Rivers my priority if elected Governor — APC aspirant
Senator Adeleke says he'll dance into Osun Government House
Adeleke 'Dancing' Senator vows to dance into Osun Government House as new governor
X
Advertisement