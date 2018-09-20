news

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, as the director-general of his 2019 re-election campaign.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated this on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Amaechi, a former Rivers state governor, headed Buhari's 2015 campaign.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organization for his re-election in 2019 with Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Secretary/Director General," Shehu announced.

"Hon. Amaechi was the Director General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

"The new Director-General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari," he added.

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Wednesday, September 12, 2108, submitted his nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja.

Buhari thanked those who contributed money to buy him a form and also called on party members to work hard and ensure that the APC wins in 2019.