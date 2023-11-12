BREAKING: Gov Uzodimma wins re-election in Imo in style

Uzodimma recorded an overwhelming victory, winning in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state in the election held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Announcing the winner on Sunday morning after the final collation of results, the state Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oye, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, said the incumbent polled 504,308 votes to bring home the victory.

His closest challengers, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 71,503 votes, while Labour Party's Athan Achonu recorded 64,081 votes to finish a distant second and third, respectively.

Anthony Ejiogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 6,392 votes to come fourth, and Jack Ogunewe of the Action Alliance (AA) came fifth with 5,756 votes.

Announcing the result, the state’s Returning Officer said, “I, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, I was the Returning officer for the Imo state governorship election held on November 11, 2023. That the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Good Hope Uzodimma, having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the election and returned elected.”