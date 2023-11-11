Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory

Anyanwu is one of the 17 candidates hoping to depose Governor Uzodimma in the Saturday, November 11 election in the South-East state.

With results already trickling in after the end of voting at most of the polling units in the state, Anyanwu won with a landslide at his polling unit at Amaimo Central School, Amaimo ward, Ikeduru LGA.

The results sheet from the polling unit, signed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presiding officer, Aka Anthony, showed that the PDP candidate scored 122 votes out of the 124 accredited.

The incumbent and APC candidate, Uzodimma, polled a miserly two votes, while the other 16 contestants, including Labour Party's Senator Athan Achonu, failed to get a single vote.

The polling unit has 750 voters, but only 124 voters showed up for the exercise.