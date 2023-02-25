ADVERTISEMENT
Bourdillon: Peter Obi wins on Tinubu's street

Ima Elijah

Bourdillon is a renowned highbrow location in Lagos State, mainly popular for being home to Tinubu.

Peter Obi (Twitter/@NigerianTribune)

Former Anambra Governor and Presidential Candidate of Labour party, LP, Peter Obi has won the presidential election in a polling unit on Bourdillon; home to the All Progressive Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Polling unit 020, which is situated in Ikoyi, Lagos, was won by the LP , which received 121 votes. The APC came in second with 49 votes, while the PDP secured 11 votes, placing them in third position.

Bourdillon is a renowned highbrow location in Lagos State, mainly popular for being home to Tinubu. The neighbourhood is a luxury hub that enjoys sustained property development. This makes the area largely attractive for residents and one of the best real estate locations in Lagos.

Ima Elijah

Ikoyi: Peter Obi wins in Park View

Bourdillon: Peter Obi wins on Tinubu's street

Bayelsa: INEC postpones election in 141 polling units

Suspected thugs disrupt elections in parts of Port Harcourt

Voting ends, counting, sorting begin at Lagos Mainland LGA

Naira scarcity: Some voters lament inability to travel to their states

Peter Obi loses to Atiku Abubakar in Datti Baba-Ahmed's polling unit

2023 Elections: APC Chairman, Adamu loses polling unit to Peter Obi

EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election

