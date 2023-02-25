Former Anambra Governor and Presidential Candidate of Labour party, LP, Peter Obi has won the presidential election in a polling unit on Bourdillon; home to the All Progressive Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu.
Bourdillon: Peter Obi wins on Tinubu's street
Bourdillon is a renowned highbrow location in Lagos State, mainly popular for being home to Tinubu.
Polling unit 020, which is situated in Ikoyi, Lagos, was won by the LP , which received 121 votes. The APC came in second with 49 votes, while the PDP secured 11 votes, placing them in third position.
The neighbourhood is a luxury hub that enjoys sustained property development. This makes the area largely attractive for residents and one of the best real estate locations in Lagos.
