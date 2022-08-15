RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Biafra: Why Peter Obi cannot tag IPOB terrorists – Adamu Garba

What Adamu Garba said: Garba claimed Obi cannot call IPOB a terrorist group because it may affect his 2023 presidential ambition.

Garba's suggestion: In a tweet, Garba said Obi should call a press conference and declare IPOB a terrorist organization.

According to Garba: “To disprove Miyetti Allah, Peter Obi should go to Arewa House, organize a media conference & categorically call IPOB as terrorists that they are, like all senior political leaders from the North called Boko Haram and Bandits as terrorists.

“Alas, he may not do that. Don’t blame them.”

Adamu Garba takes a swing at Obi's supporters: "Don’t be deceived by the so-called Obedients, they are either Obidiots or ObideEnd, but one thing about them is clear, they shall always go and Labour in vain."

What you should know: The former Anambra State governor has been criticized for keeping silent over IPOB’s activities.

But, Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, had dismissed such claims, stressing that the LP presidential candidate is not in support of IPOB.

Garba's politics this year 2022: Mr Garba left APC in May, after falling short of raising the required N100 million to buy the presidential nomination form of the ruling party but decamped to the YPP where he contested the primaries of the party but lost.

He, however, rejoined the APC to show support for the muslim-muslim ticket

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

