ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also urged the governor to strengthen security network, promote peace, unity and welfare of all citizens of the state.

Former Senate President, David Mark
Former Senate President, David Mark

Recommended articles

The Apex Court had validated the March 2023 Electoral victory of Alia as the winner of governorship election in Benue after the opposition party’s candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the outcome of the exercise.

Mark in statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, in Kano on Sunday, urged Alia to carry everyone along in the interest of the development of Benue. The former President of the Senate advised Alia to be a father to all.

He equally urged the governor to strengthen security network, promote peace, unity and welfare of all citizens of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your Deputy Governor, Sam Odey, as well as your team on the recent electoral victory and the successful resolution of the court case.

“Your leadership, dedication and the support of the people have resulted in this triumphant moment, and I want to express my admiration for your unwavering commitments to public service.

“Your electoral victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the citizens have in your ability to lead and govern effectively.

“It is a reflection of the respect and support you have earned through your hard work, vision and genuine concern for the welfare of the state and its people,” said Mark.

He described the positive outcome of the court case as a testament to the integrity and strength of Alia’s campaign and the affirmation of the peoples’ mandate through democratic process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your resilience, determination and faith in the principles of justice have led to this important vindication, and it is a significant milestone in your journey of service to the people.

“I am confident that under your guidance, the state will thrive and that you will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and aspirations of all Benue people,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith