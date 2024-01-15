Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

The Apex Court had validated the March 2023 Electoral victory of Alia as the winner of governorship election in Benue after the opposition party’s candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the outcome of the exercise.

Mark in statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, in Kano on Sunday, urged Alia to carry everyone along in the interest of the development of Benue. The former President of the Senate advised Alia to be a father to all.

He equally urged the governor to strengthen security network, promote peace, unity and welfare of all citizens of the state.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your Deputy Governor, Sam Odey, as well as your team on the recent electoral victory and the successful resolution of the court case.

“Your leadership, dedication and the support of the people have resulted in this triumphant moment, and I want to express my admiration for your unwavering commitments to public service.

“Your electoral victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the citizens have in your ability to lead and govern effectively.

“It is a reflection of the respect and support you have earned through your hard work, vision and genuine concern for the welfare of the state and its people,” said Mark.

He described the positive outcome of the court case as a testament to the integrity and strength of Alia’s campaign and the affirmation of the peoples’ mandate through democratic process.

“Your resilience, determination and faith in the principles of justice have led to this important vindication, and it is a significant milestone in your journey of service to the people.