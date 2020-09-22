Babajide Akeredolu, son of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has challenged Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi over the allegation that the sum of N430million was paid to him as consultancy fee from the N4.3billion discovered from a secret account run by the state government during a recent financial audit.

Ajayi left the APC in June after falling out with Governor Akeredolu.

The estranged deputy governor is now the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo.

During the flag-off of his campaign on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ore, Odigbo local government area, Ajayi accused Babajide of using an unnamed company to collect the money from government coffers.

Miffed by the allegation, Babajide challenged the deputy governor to strip himself of his immunity in order to prove his allegation against him in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Left) and his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi (SaharaReporters)

He said the allegation is "untrue, fabricated and a satanic plot designed to score political points against him" because his father is seeking re-election.

He said the allegation has caused him severe damage and hampered his professional interests.

"My attention has been drawn to the spurious allegation made against me by Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) during his flag off campaign rally on the 19th of September, 2020 at Ore in Odigbo local government area," the statement from Babajide reads.

"This deliberate, malicious and mendacious statement has been making the rounds online and on social media platforms.

"The unsubstantiated claim and accusation, designed to mislead the general public and calculated to malign my person for clear political gain, is not only wicked, treacherous and false but clearly most defamatory.

"The allegation, which has been making the rounds without a face to it has been refuted by the state government when it first surfaced.

"While I find it imperative to state unambiguously that I do not hold any political office, it is evil and most wicked to make such allegation that exists mainly in the minds of Hon. Agboola, the ZLP candidate and his ilk.

Deputy Governor of Ondo State Agboola Ajayi fell out with Gov Rotimi Akeredolu and dumped the APC (G9ija)

"I state with emphasis that it is the greatest disrespect and an intentional distortion of facts for the said gubernatorial candidate of the ZLP to state inter alia that I siphoned four hundred and thirty-three million Naira of Ondo State funds under the disguise of consultancy fees.

"This allegation which I deny, can only come from someone so lowly and frivolous and unexpected of anyone who holds the high office of a deputy governor.

"The statement by Hon. Agboola Ajayi was calculated to disparage my person and credibility and it has caused severe damage to my reputation and professional interests."

Babajide also stated that he's hired renown human rights lawyer Femi Falana to plead his case.

"In light of the above, I have instructed my lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, of the Falana Chambers, to institute legal action against Hon. Agboola Ajayi to claim full damages for the harm the false and malicious statement he made has done to my reputation. He must prove this allegation in the court of law.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State [Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu]

"If there is any modicum of honesty in the ZLP candidate, I expect that he shows clear willingness to do the honourable thing by stripping himself of his immunity, accepting the court process and proving his claims in court," the statement concluded.

Babajide is a US trained Mining, Electrical and Electronics Engineer.