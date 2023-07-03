ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

Ima Elijah

Explosive claims emerge of a secret pact between President Tinubu and Wike.

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Shaibu claims that Tinubu is planning to bestow a ministerial appointment upon Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, as a reward for rigging the presidential election in favour of Tinubu.

Shaibu vehemently argues that the election results in states like Rivers reveal a severe lack of credibility during the last presidential election. He asserts that this is evident in the data uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Integrated Result Viewing and Transmission System (IREV).

In a strongly worded statement, Shaibu expresses his dismay over Tinubu's alleged plan to reward Wike with a ministerial portfolio, despite the pending petition against the former Governor. The petition has garnered an impressive count of nearly 300,000 votes. Shaibu finds it tragic that Tinubu would consider such an appointment, highlighting the character and integrity concerns surrounding Wike's involvement in the disputed election.

Shaibu's statement also reveals that a petition on change.org has amassed nearly 300,000 signatures, urging the imposition of visa bans on Governor Wike. These signatories express their dissatisfaction with the alleged rigging of the Presidential election in Rivers State.

The revelation of Tinubu's supposed intention to appoint Wike as a minister has evoked a sense of shame and disbelief among many. Critics question the judgment and values of a leader who claimed to have fought for the realisation of June 12, referring to Tinubu's active involvement in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.

Ima Elijah

