The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has explained why he boycotted the presidential debate.

Atiku and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari did not participate in the debate.

The PDP presidential candidate, in a statement issued to newsmen, cannot challenge or question an administration where the man at the helm of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies.

The statement reads: “We came here for a Presidential debate, not a candidacy debate, and I, Atiku Abubakar cannot challenge or question an administration where the man at the helm of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies.

“After all you cannot shave a man's head in his absence. I do not believe in attacking a man who is NOT here to defend himself. As a leader and former vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, let me first apologise to all Nigerians, my fellow candidates and the moderator for the the APC Presidential Candidates absence in this debate. His non-appearance is a slight on ALL of us and our democracy.

“Secondly, with all due respect to my fellow candidates, Fela Durotoye, Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu and to the moderator and with all apologies to my Fellow Nigerians here and at home expecting an interesting debate, I regret that I will not be able to go on with this debate due to President Buhari's absence.

“I however challenge the President Buhari to choose a date and time for a debate where he will be present and I will be there, hopefully with the other candidates as well.Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Reports say Atiku Abubakar was at the venue, but refused to come up to the stage because President Buhari did not show up.

The spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Kassim Afegbua told newsmen earlier, that the PDP presidential candidate will not join the debate without the President.