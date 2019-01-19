The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is on his way back to Nigeria from the United States.

Atiku was in the US on Thursday, January 17, 2019 as part of his campaign tour, to visit with members of the Nigeria business community.

According to The Cable, the former Vice President is expected to arrive Nigeria by 7:00 pm for the presidential debate holding today, Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The presidential debate is the brainchild of the Nigerian Election Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

The presidential candidates expected to feature in tonight’s debate are: President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kingsley Moghalu for the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

You will recall that the debate for the Vice-Presidential candidates held on December 14, 2018.

According to Punch, tonight’s debate will be transmitted on all BON member station and will also be streamed online.

John Momoh, the chairman of the NEDG and BON, while speaking to newsmen on the event, had earlier stated that issues on economy, electricity, job creation, healthcare, education and security will be the focus of the debate.