Atiku says APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake

Atiku said this while urging Nigerians to reject the ruling party at an event where prominent APC stalwarts defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP, who joined the APC in 2014 and returned to the PDP in 2017 also advised members of the ruling party to leave the APC because of what he described as the party’s woeful performance.

He said, “We have done a big mistake before by floating a party called the APC. But from today, I am calling on you the Adamawa people to leave your parties and join the PDP because it is the future and the masses, party. APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake.

“It was PDP that gave back life to Adamawa State after it was slayed by the APC, ushering the state into her present state of infrastructural development.

“Our schools are now better and our health institutions are in superb shape. I pray that this event will mark the beginning of the internment of the APC.”

During the event, the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri received a former secretary to the State Government, Kobis Thimnu; Chief Daniel Bwala; Sali Bodes; Umar Bello; Nedo Geoffrey, and Philip Gutuwa received into the PDP.

The governor assured the defectors of fairness and level playing ground.