PalmPay Launches Purple December 2025: A Festive Month of Rewards and Community Moments

Palmpay Purple December is officially live, and everyone is invited!!!

Top fintech and people’s favourite digital payments platform, PalmPay, has kicked off Purple December 2025, its much-anticipated end-of-year digital celebration created to appreciate the millions of Nigerians who rely on the platform every day. Running from December 1 to December 26, the campaign is fully online and designed to bring users together through weekly challenges, social engagement, and exciting rewards.

So if you’re a PalmPay user, this December comes with a little extra colour!

What Is Purple December All About?

Purple December is PalmPay’s annual digital activation that invites users to participate in simple weekly tasks across social media for a chance to win:

Smartphones

Earbuds

Airtime and data vouchers

PalmPay-branded gift items

Each week, four winners are selected based on participation and engagement, making the campaign easy, fun, and open to everyone in the PalmPay community.

Why PalmPay Is Doing This

Purple December is PalmPay’s way of appreciating its community. Beyond the giveaways and rewards, the brand is using the season to highlight the real experiences, memorable moments, and user stories that made 2025 stand out.

According to Olorunfemi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, this year’s edition is built entirely around the online spaces where users naturally spend their time.

“Purple December is our way of saying thank you to over 35 million users who trust PalmPay to power their daily payments. The campaign is fully on social media because that is where our users already are,” he said.

“We want to close the year by spotlighting the voices, stories, and memorable moments that shaped 2025 for our users.”

What to Expect This Month

Throughout December, users will engage in weekly tasks centred around different themes from CSR highlights and global recognitions to personal stories of how PalmPay made financial life easier this year.

The campaign concludes with a Christmas-themed challenge where users create short videos using #PalmPayPurpleDecember. The most engaging entries will receive major prizes, including an iPhone.

How to Join the Celebration

Purple December runs across all PalmPay digital platforms from Facebook to Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Anyone can participate by following PalmPay on social media, keeping up with the weekly announcements, and joining the conversation.

So whether you're aiming for one of the weekly rewards or simply want to be part of the festive atmosphere, this is an easy opportunity to plug in.

For more information, visit Facebook - palmpayapp.ng , x - palmpay_ng, IG - palmpayapp_ng, , TikTok - palmpay_ng and Youtube - PalmPay