The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised to boost Nigeria’s economy and infrastructure if he is elected President.

Atiku said this on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, while speaking at a lecture organised by the Lagos Island Club titled: My Vision To Get Nigeria Working Again.

According to Channels TV, the PDP presidential candidate also said he believes that infrastructural development will attract foreign investments.

“Our philosophy is that people are fundamental reasons for economic growth.

“Accordingly, we will increase investments in the human development sub-sectors especially education and health by committing 25 % of the budget to education and 15% to health under a collaborative process within the G3 partnership and of course, also the participation of the private sector.

“Our vision is to accelerate investment, to double our infrastructure stock to approximately 50% of GDP by 2025 and 70% by 2030.

“We will improve liquidity by undertaking fiscal restructuring and improving the management of our resources by improving the spending efficiency and reducing the share of recurrent expenditure and increasing the share of capital expenditure in the budget which we were able to reasonably achieve during the Obasanjo administration but soon after that, there was a decline,” Atiku Added.

PDP raises alarm

Meanwhile, the PDP has raised an alarm, saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to disrupt the upcoming general elections.

This was made known in a statement signed by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

ALSO READ: BMO urges PDP to prevail on members to shun violence

The PDP said Atiku’s growing popularity has made President Buhari and his party uneasy.

The party also called on Nigerians to hold the APC responsible if the elections is marred with violence.