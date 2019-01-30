The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to disrupt the upcoming general elections.

The party also called on Nigerians to hold the APC responsible if the elections is marred with violence.

According to Vanguard, this was made known in a statement signed by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement also said that Nigerians are eager to vote President Buhari out of power.

The PDP also said that Buhari and the APC are jittery over the increasing popularity of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The statement reads: “By every evidence and material facts, the political party and candidate that are not certain of their fate in the election have proven to be the APC and its Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who have continued to exhibit acts of frustration over fear of imminent electoral loss.

“We are all witnesses to the series of warnings to the Presidency, from prominent Nigerian citizens and topmost members of the international community, including the United States, United Kingdom, the United Nations, and the European Union, against actions that are inimical to the smooth conduct of the general elections.

“It is instructive to note that instead of heeding this warning, the Presidency and the APC, in their arrogance and desperation, resorted to blackmailing and vilifying the international community, thereby further confirming that they are not ready for a peaceful, free and fair election.

“Except the NSA is addressing facts known to Nigerians that as a result of losses already suffered by the APC on account of court judgments stopping it from participating in the elections in some states, due to its flawed primaries, some desperate leaders and members of the ruling party are making discreet arrangements to scuttle the polls.”

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has also urged Nigerians to sack the APC, adding that another tenure for Buhari will mean more suffering for the country.