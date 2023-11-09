Atiku in Kogi to join Dino Melaye's final campaign ahead of Nov 11 election

A video clip shared on Twitter now X shows Melaye and other party members welcoming Atiku to the state on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The governorship election in Kogi State is one of the three off-season elections that's taking place this weekend.

Following his arrival in the state, Atiku in a tweet said he is in Kogi for Melaye’s final rally.

“My delegation and that of the @OfficialPDPNig, are live at the residence of Sen. Tunde Ogbeha for the grand-rally of Sen. Dino Melaye, the PDP governorship candidate in Saturday’s election,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Atiku urged voters in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States to troop out to vote for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the former Vice President advised the electorate in the states not to be discouraged by the shortcomings of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “The governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states are scheduled to take place this Saturday, the 11th day of November. These elections, which are classified as off-cycle, are the first set of polls to take place after the 2023 general elections in our country.

“Although there is a groundswell of dissatisfaction and resentment about how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) walked back on the promise of transparency in the last general elections, but that shortcoming is not enough reason for us to give up on democracy.

“Despite our disappointments, I urge us all to derive wisdom in the immortal saying of former US President James Monroe that, “the best form of government is that which is most likely to prevent the greatest sum of evil.”

While adding residents of Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo State to troop out en-mass to vote for PDP candidates, Atiku said the people's objective to defeat anti-democratic elements won’t be defeated if they refuse to participate in the upcoming elections in their states.