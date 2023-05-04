The sports category has moved to a new website.
EFCC, ICPC want dismissal of Keyamo's suit seeking probe of Atiku

Ima Elijah

The suit was based on allegations that Atiku and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo siphoned public funds.

Atiku Abubakar and Festus Keyamo (Naija News)

Keyamo, who serves as the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), filed the suit on January 20, which included the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The suit was based on allegations made by Michael Achimugu, Atiku’s ex-aide, that the former Vice President and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo siphoned public funds using “Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)”.

During a hearing on Wednesday, May 03, 2023, lawyers representing EFCC and ICPC, Samuel Okeleke and O. B. Odogu respectively, urged Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja to discountenance the case.

Okeleke argued that Keyamo ought to have first obtained the leave of the court before seeking to compel a government agency to act, as reported by NAN.

Meanwhile, Odogu stated that Keyamo did not approach her agency properly, adding that the ICPC works discreetly. “He gave us 72 hours to investigate and prosecute the 1st defendant. That is not how we operate; we take our time to do a discreet investigation,” she said.

Benson Igbanoi, Atiku's lawyer, accused Keyamo of abuse of office and urged the court to decline jurisdiction, among other grounds. However, the plaintiff's lawyer, O.C. Uju, maintained that the arguments did not hold water and prayed the judge to hear the case on the merits.

Justice Omotosho has adjourned the hearing until June 5, 2023, for ruling on the preliminary objections.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

