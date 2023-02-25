The news: Atiku received 282 votes out of the 350 total votes cast, placing Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso in second, third, and fourth, respectively.
Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa
Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, has been declared the winner of his own polling unit in Ajiya Ward, Ibrahim Attah Road Polling Unit, 012
Tinubu of the APC received 57 votes, while Obi and Kwankwaso of the Labour Party received six and one vote, respectively.
