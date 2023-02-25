ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa

Onyema Courage

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, has been declared the winner of his own polling unit in Ajiya Ward, Ibrahim Attah Road Polling Unit, 012

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC. (TheNiche)

The news: Atiku received 282 votes out of the 350 total votes cast, placing Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso in second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Tinubu of the APC received 57 votes, while Obi and Kwankwaso of the Labour Party received six and one vote, respectively.

