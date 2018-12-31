The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Buhari to report him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Daily Post, Atiku also called on those accusing him of being corrupt to make a formal complaint to the anti-graft agency.

The former Vice-President said this while speaking with a correspondent of the Voice of America (VOA), Aliyu Mustapha.

According to the PDP flag-bearer, “I have challenged everybody publicly or otherwise, that if you have any evidence of corruption against me while I was in public office or as a politician, feel free to go to EFCC or the court, but nobody has come.”

Atiku had earlier called on President Buhari to stop blaming the Nigerian system for his failure in fighting corruption.

While speaking with the VOA, the former Vice-President said that strong laws are required to prosecute those accused of corruption.

Meanwhile, Buba Galadima has accused President Buhari of turning a blind eye to corruption when it comes to those close to him.

The elder statesman alleged that most of Buhari’s relatives have become billionaires by amassing wealth illegally.