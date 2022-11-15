RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court sacks Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Ima Elijah

What we know: Akpabio had bought the N100,000,000 presidential form, but no records of buying the senatorial form of the APC.

Senator Godswill Akpabio
Senator Godswill Akpabio

Recommended articles

The judgment was delivered on Monday, November 14, 2022, evening in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

What happened earlier: Recall that the Federal High Court had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognise Akpabio as the APC Senatorial candidate.

Justice Emeka Nwite, the lead judge then, held that INEC acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name after it was sent by APC, following which it ordered INEC to accept and publish Akpabio’s name as APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023.

The case was taken to the Appeal Court: However, the appellate court has set aside the judgement.

The judgement: A three-member panel of justices, led by Justice Danlami Senchi, ruled that Akpabio failed to file a proof of arguments within the time provided by the court rules.

The panel further held that Akpabio, being a presidential aspirant of the APC, could not participate in the valid primary of the party held on May 27 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which produced Udom Ekpoudom as a candidate.

The back story you should know: Akpabio was in the race for the party’s presidential ticket but dropped his bid for another candidate.

Prior to the presidential primary on May 27, Udom Ekpoudom, former deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), won the APC primary for Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district.

A parallel primary was also conducted and won by Ekperikpe Ekpo, but was later cancelled over irregularities. A rerun conducted on June 8 was said to have produced Akpabio as the winner of the exercise.

INEC, however, excluded the APC from its list of candidates published in June.

Festus Okoye, INEC spokesperson, had said the commission is not under obligation to publish the names of candidates submitted by political parties if there are questions over the validity of primaries featuring such persons.

The conflicted party has since been in court over their representative in the election.

What we know: Akpabio had bought the N100,000,000 presidential form, but no records of buying the senatorial form of the APC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled

Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled

2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman

2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman

Gov. Oyebanji appoints 8 Special Advisers for Ekiti

Gov. Oyebanji appoints 8 Special Advisers for Ekiti

Oyo Govt seeks U.S. assistance to tackle insecurity

Oyo Govt seeks U.S. assistance to tackle insecurity

Appeal Court sacks Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Appeal Court sacks Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Communication has been one of our weakest links as govt — Finance Minister

Communication has been one of our weakest links as govt — Finance Minister

Soludo strongly believes Peter Obi can’t win 2023 presidential election

Soludo strongly believes Peter Obi can’t win 2023 presidential election

NBC sanctions Arise TV over fake report on Tinubu

NBC sanctions Arise TV over fake report on Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki