ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ajia urged all the like-minded individuals to join him in leaving the APC and work towards a real change in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

Ajia announced his resignation from the party in a letter to the state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

He cited alleged “gross incompetence” and “loss of legitimacy” under President Tinubu as reasons for leaving the party.

Ajia, who flew the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) flag in the 2019 governorship election in Kwara, expressed disappointment with the party’s alleged failure to deliver on its promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead the party was visiting misery and death on Nigerians,” he stated.

The politician urged all like-minded individuals to emulate him by leaving the ruling party and working towards "real change" in Nigeria.

He revealed that his recent criticisms of the APC leadership had triggered a debate and discussion within political circles.

“There is growing discontent among some party members in the state,” he added.

What Nigerians stopped buying since Tinubu became President [Thenation]
What Nigerians stopped buying since Tinubu became President [Thenation] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the recent nationwide protest against hunger and hardship in the country, the politician declared his support for the action, accusing the government of insensitivity to people's plight.

“I understand it does not just start today, however, there has to be a point where people would draw the line to say enough is enough.

“It’s really shameful that people in government are living large, they don’t look like people who miss one meal in a day but they keep asking commoners to continue to persevere, how come that the perseverance, sacrifice is not being shared equally.

“So I am here to show solidarity to people that believe this country can do better and has to be better for all,” he concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi govt distributes free drugs to 27,000 mentally ill patients

Kebbi govt distributes free drugs to 27,000 mentally ill patients

Kogi Gov, Ododo dedicates Supreme Court election victory to God, Tinubu

Kogi Gov, Ododo dedicates Supreme Court election victory to God, Tinubu

Heartland FC coach Obi dead, players injured in Imo auto crash

Heartland FC coach Obi dead, players injured in Imo auto crash

Niger Republic junta thriving on propaganda but for how long?

Niger Republic junta thriving on propaganda but for how long?

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

APC Abia backs Kalu’s appeal for Otti to join party

APC Abia backs Kalu’s appeal for Otti to join party

PDP has been commercialised, now once upon a time party - Dino Melaye fumes

PDP has been commercialised, now once upon a time party - Dino Melaye fumes

Peter Obi not bothered by clamour for Jonathan to run in 2027 - Labour Party

Peter Obi not bothered by clamour for Jonathan to run in 2027 - Labour Party

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos LG polls record low turn out (OnlineNigeria)

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: INEC, telcos, security agencies get crucial warning ahead of poll

Senator Ishaku Abbo represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. [Facebook]

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

The deceased Oyo APC chairman reportedly passed away at 61-year-old in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. [Channels TV]

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA