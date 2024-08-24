APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

Ajia announced his resignation from the party in a letter to the state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

He cited alleged “gross incompetence” and “loss of legitimacy” under President Tinubu as reasons for leaving the party.

Ajia, who flew the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) flag in the 2019 governorship election in Kwara, expressed disappointment with the party’s alleged failure to deliver on its promises.

“Instead the party was visiting misery and death on Nigerians,” he stated.

The politician urged all like-minded individuals to emulate him by leaving the ruling party and working towards "real change" in Nigeria.

He revealed that his recent criticisms of the APC leadership had triggered a debate and discussion within political circles.

“There is growing discontent among some party members in the state,” he added.

Ajia supports the #EndBadGovernance protest

Commenting on the recent nationwide protest against hunger and hardship in the country, the politician declared his support for the action, accusing the government of insensitivity to people's plight.

“I understand it does not just start today, however, there has to be a point where people would draw the line to say enough is enough.

“It’s really shameful that people in government are living large, they don’t look like people who miss one meal in a day but they keep asking commoners to continue to persevere, how come that the perseverance, sacrifice is not being shared equally.