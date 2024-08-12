'We're witnessing Buhari pro-max' - Atiku lambasts Tinubu again

Speaking through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku expressed disappointment that the current government had not grasped the severity of Nigerians' suffering until protests erupted.

Atiku contended that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration should have been better prepared to handle the nation's challenges.

"There were certainly challenges before now, that's why you were given the mandate," he stated, according to Vanguard.

He lamented that the economic missteps of the past administration, including two recessions, have been magnified under Tinubu.

"What we are witnessing today is Buhari pro-max. Divisions under Buhari have become craters under this government," he added.

The former Vice President criticised the handling of critical issues, including the cost of essential food items and the continued insecurity affecting farmers.

He also pointed to the controversy surrounding the Dangote Refinery, a major investment of the previous administration, questioning whether the current government had compromised this critical asset.

