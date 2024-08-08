ADVERTISEMENT
Mass Defections: Deputy Speaker Kalu ushers LP, PDP, APGA members into APC

Segun Adeyemi

This move underscores the APC's growing influence in Abia State, particularly in Bende, where Kalu continues to solidify his political base.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. [X, formerly Twitter]
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. Hon. Benjamin Kalu. [X, formerly Twitter]

The defectors, who left the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), were received into the APC as Kalu visited various wards in his constituency.

During the tour, Kalu expressed his appreciation to the people of his constituency for their continued support, saying, "I am here to thank you for your trust and votes in the last election and to hear your concerns so that we can address them together."

He urged the new APC members to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially after signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill into law, a legislative achievement in which Kalu played a crucial role.

Paul Chikezie Mba, a former commissioner and ex-chairman of Bende Local Government Area, highlighted Kalu's performance at the National Assembly as a major reason for the mass defection.

"Kalu's dedication and the projects he has attracted to our communities have convinced us to join APC," Mba stated.

As the tour continues, Kalu's growing influence in Abia State signals a substantial consolidation of support for the APC in the region.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

