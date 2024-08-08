Mass Defections: Deputy Speaker Kalu ushers LP, PDP, APGA members into APC

The defectors, who left the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), were received into the APC as Kalu visited various wards in his constituency.

This move underscores the APC's growing influence in Abia State, particularly in Bende, where Kalu continues to solidify his political base.

During the tour, Kalu expressed his appreciation to the people of his constituency for their continued support, saying, "I am here to thank you for your trust and votes in the last election and to hear your concerns so that we can address them together."

Kalu credited for South East Development Bill

He urged the new APC members to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially after signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill into law, a legislative achievement in which Kalu played a crucial role.

Paul Chikezie Mba, a former commissioner and ex-chairman of Bende Local Government Area, highlighted Kalu's performance at the National Assembly as a major reason for the mass defection.

"Kalu's dedication and the projects he has attracted to our communities have convinced us to join APC," Mba stated.